Bravo Company BCMGUNFIGHTER 1911 Pistol Package Giveaway

Enter to win 1911 BCMGUNFIGHTER Package worth over $3,769!

The BCMGUNFIGHTER 1911 is a limited production offering. Each firearm includes an individual BCM serial number and is hand-built and inspected at Wilson Combat to ensure the highest quality. It has Wilson Combat’s X-TAC 1911’s enhanced grip pattern and core features but with a tactical light rail and additional options — like the Bullet Proof One Piece Magwell, solid medium trigger and tritium front sight. VZ G-10 grips lock the frame’s X-tread pattern into the firing hand and reduces muzzle flip without snagging on garments.



With an OAL of 3.85" and weighing 1.7 oz., Spyderco’s McBee TI (C236TI) is a compact everyday carry cutting tool. Its 1.52"-long blade is made from CTS XHP steel; the handle is Titanium.



The TX14R with its Long-Range Optic System is a 7.625"-long flashlight producing 900 lumens of light on high for over 4 hours and 165 lumens for 8 hours on low.



The WX Detection 3-Lens Package from Wiley X comes with three interchangeable lens tints to enhance your target in any light. The lenses also give your eyes 100 percent UVA/UVB protection with distortion-free clarity.



Imagine owning the BCMGunfighter 1911 and all the other items in this highly desirable package. Well, they can be yours if you win.



