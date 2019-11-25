SCCY Pistol Package Giveaway

Win this SCCY Pistol Package worth over $733!





The SCCY CPX-4 features: a Roebuck Quad Lock system; 2.96" barrel machined from bar stock; receiver made of 7075‐T6 aircraft-grade, heat-treated aluminum alloy; stainless steel slide; Zytel polymer grip and frame; recoil spring system; double-action trigger with 9-lb. trigger pull; ambidextrous manual safety and more. It comes with three double-stack 10-round magazines.



In case you ever need to use your SCCY CPX-4 for self-defense — that is, if you win — you’ll be covered because one of our prizes is a One-Year Membership to the Armed Citizens’ Legal Defense Network. And this includes access to legal advice and expenses after a self-defense incident.



The Grunt from Lyman is a durable and dependable knife for most if not all of your cutting needs. The blade of this cleaver-style folder is made from D2 steel with a satin stonewash finish; the handle is G10.



Created for L.E. and the military, the Coast’s TX9R flashlight has a rechargeable, long-range optic system. Its slide focus, anti-roll bezel and high, strobe and low modes make it easy to use almost anywhere.



The lightweight Wiley X WX Nash in Polarized Green Platinum Flash protects your eyes and makes you look dapper too. The multi-coated Z-Oxide mirrors over smoke green lenses reduce glare without distorting colors.



