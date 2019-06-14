DIY Prairie Hawken Rifle Kit Package Giveaway

Enter to win this DIY Prairie Hawken Rifle Kit Package

As Frank Jardim says, serious firearms enthusiasts should build a muzzleloader from a kit at least once in their lifetime. It’s fun and you get to experience the gunmaker’s craft during the pre-industrial age. And if we pick your name in this giveaway, you will own a Prairie Hawken Rifle Kit KR5190. Offered in percussion or flintlock, the Prairie Hawken Rifle features a 2-tenon design, a 28" octagonal barrel, a double-set trigger and custom silver inlays and finishes.



With Birchwood Casey’s De Luxe Perma Blue Liquid Gun Blue & Tru-Oil Gun Stock Finish Kit, you can blue the metal parts and finish the hardwood stock of your Rifle.



Brownells’ Long Premium Shop Apron and Professional Gunsmith Needle File Set will make you feel like a true gunsmith. The the set of 12 high-quality needle files in assorted shapes will make deep cuts when you do fine work in small, hard-to-reach places.



Assembling and finishing the Prairie Hawken Rifle will keep you busy! But before anything else, you have to enter.



