GLOCK 48 Pistol Package Giveaway

Enter to win a GLOCK 48 pistol package worth over $662!

The GLOCK 48, Chambered in 9mm Luger, features a compact Slimline frame and black slide with an nDLC finish. A compact-size grip length combined with a minimal profile make for a balanced, versatile grip ideal for a variety of users. The frame has a short trigger distance with a built-in beavertail, a reversible magazine catch, a match-grade GLOCK Marksman Barrel (GMB) and precision-milled front serrations. The G48 comes with a 10-round magazine with high-visibility followers.

The 3-Can Ammo Crate has large carry handles and includes three conveniently sized, water-resistant ammo cans to store all types of boxed or bulk ammo. The 3-Can Ammo Crate (13.5″x 25.4″ x 8.9″) can be stacked and strapped down.

The VZ Punch Arrow from VZ Grips is machined from a solid piece of G10, a non-electrically conductive material that doesn’t throw a metal signature should a Garret wand appear. It comes with a handmade leather sheath.

So what are you waiting for? On your mark, get set … enter.