The GLOCK 48 chambered in 9mm Luger, features a compact Slimline frame and black slide with an nDLC finish. The frame has elements of the Gen5 and Slimline series such as a short trigger distance, a frame with a built-in beavertail, a reversible magazine catch, a match-grade GLOCK Marksman Barrel (GMB) and precision-milled front serrations. The G48 comes with a 10-round magazine with high-visibility followers.



The 3-Can Ammo Crate has large carry handles and includes three conveniently sized ammo cans to store all types of ammo. Each can has a water-resistant O-ring seal for dry storage. Made of polypropylene, the 3-Can Ammo Crate (13.5"x 25.4" x 8.9") can be stacked and strapped down.



The VZ Punch Arrow from VZ Grips is machined from a solid piece of G10, a non-electrically conductive material that doesn’t throw a metal signature should a Garret wand appear. It comes with a handmade leather sheath.



