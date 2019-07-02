Enter to win Kimber EVO SP (CS) Pistol Prize Package!

Kimber EVO SP (CS) Pistol Package Giveaway

Written By admin
Photos By Various
0

Enter to win Kimber EVO SP (CS) Pistol Package worth over $1,221!

Dubbed the “crown jewel” of Kimber’s EVO SP line by our own Jeff “Tank” Hoover, the striker-fired, aluminum-framed sub-compact 9mm EVO SP is machined to the tightest tolerances and put through multiple hands-on human factors testing to ensure the best user experience. It’s 3.16" barrel is deep-crowned and bushingless; the aluminum 6- to 7-lb. trigger has a crisp reset.

The VZ Executive G10 Dagger from VZ Grips is machined from a solid piece of G10 which is non-conductive and doesn’t throw a metal signature. It comes with a leather sheath handmade by Gadsden County Leatherworks.

Hackett Equipment’s Little Bertha is a 2-pistol range backpack with a “tacticool” design. The Tactical Shooting Glasses meanwhile protects your eyes with its Polycarbonate UV 400 lenses. They turn into goggles so you can use them for shooting, work, riding a motorcycle and even mowing the lawn.

Wouldn’t you want to own the crown jewel and all the other goodies in this giveaway? Enter Now!

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Blackhawk’s...
As a cop, I was trained to realize there would be a gun on every single call I responded to… my own. This sobering fact gave me a real respect for gun...
Read Full Article
Kimber EVO SP...
Prize package includes: Kimber’s EVO SP pistol, VZ Grips Executive G10 Dagger, Hackett Equipment’s Little Bertha range backpack and Tactical Shooting...
Read Full Article
Winchester...
Are you a serious handloader who wants to get the most performance out of your handgun reloads?
Read Full Article