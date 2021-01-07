Mossberg MC2c Pistol Package Giveaway

Enter to win a Mossberg MC2c Pistol Package worth over $900!

Protect yourself and your family with the Mossberg Mc2c. Featuring a 3.9″ barrel, OAL of 7.1″, a slim width of 1.10″ and height of 4.90″, the compact 9mm pistol is ideal for concealed carry. It has increased capacity with its 13- and 15-round double-stack mags. The MC2c has a frame constructed of high-tensile strength, glass-reinforced polymer with Mossberg’s aggressive grip texturing and palm swell. The slide is stainless steel with the option of Black DLC (Diamond-Like Coating) or Matte Stainless finish. Integrated into the slide is the Mossberg STS or Safe Takedown System. Sights are dovetail mounted and come standard in a low-profile, snag-free white 3-Dot configuration.

The next prize in our giveaway is Streamlight’s TLR 7-A Flex. If you win this giveaway, you can attach or detach the gun light to or from your MC2c’s front rail with no tools and without putting your hand in front of the muzzle. Weighing 2.4 oz., the 2.58″-long TLR 7-A produces 500 lumens of light, has a beam distance of 140 meters with a run time of 1.5 hours.

The Phrike, named after the goddess of horror in Greek mythology, is designed as a self-defense tool. Its small, lightweight 4.25″ blade and minimal inset handles allow comfortable carry. The Phrike can be used for daily tasks or in unexpected situations or emergencies.

Let others know you’re a handgun enthusiast by wearing the American Handgunner shirt from Nine Line Apparel. This limited edition shirt displays the Handgunner logo in front and a diagram of the Les Baer 1911 at the back.

A Mossberg pistol, a Streamlight gun light, a Spartan Blades knife and a Nine Line T-shirt! This is a terrific deal! Don’t miss the chance to win these prizes.