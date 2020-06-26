Outlaws & Lawmen “Doc” 1873 Cattleman .45 Colt Package Giveaway

Enter To Win This Outlaws & Lawmen “Doc” 1873 Cattleman .45 Colt Package worth over $1,038!

Each item in Uberti’s Outlaws and Lawmen Series is inspired by the actual gun carried by a historical figure of the Old West. The “Doc” 1873 Cattleman Revolver, representing Doc Holliday’s own Colt Lightning, is fully nickel plated with a pearl-style grip. However, the “Doc” is single action instead of double action and in .45 Colt instead of .38 caliber. Overall length is 9.75″; weight is 2.2 lbs.

The Street Scalpel 2.0 has all the features of TOPS Knives’ original Street Scalpel, but lighter. Made with 3/16″ stock, it’s an EDC fixed blade that can double as a combative knife when needed.

The SofHold American Patriot Gun Magnet! keeps your handgun always within reach. With over 50 lbs. of pulling force and a protective leather cover, the magnet can secure even heftier guns without scratching your piece.

Win this package and be transported to the time of Doc and Wyatt!

Enter Now!