Safely Practice With Your Gun

You can train with a blue gun or a red gun but it won’t be your gun.



But when you do non-shooting training drills with your gun — a real gun — you’re constantly checking to make sure it is safe. Unloaded. Wait a minute; making sure again. Unloaded, right? Yes.



A handful of tools have entered the marketplace to help shooters know, for sure, if a gun is unloaded and therefore safe. The one you see here — Barrel Blok — ensures a gun is unloaded but also prevents a round from being chambered. Moreover, you can set up your gun’s magazine to function in your Barrel Blok’d gun so you can do magazine training as well. It’s a simple concept: block the barrel and demonstrate that it is so but still allow the gun to function as if it is a loaded gun. Here’s how it looks and works: