SAR 9 Sport Package Giveaway

Built on the same platform as the SAR 9, the SAR 9 Sport is possibly the most rigorously tested pistol and is proudly carried by NATO and elite forces around the world. The striker-fired pistol comes standard with a slightly longer forged steel slide with cooling ports and a lightweight polymer frame. It offers three back straps to customize fit and a safety trigger that’s smoother than a double action revolver’s. The SAR 9 Sport points naturally and is a pleasure to shoot.

Streamlight’s TLR-9 is packaged as the TLR-9 FLEX. With 1,000 lumens of light reaching a distance of 200 meters, the 3.87″-long, 4.26 oz. TLR-9 fits a range of full-frame handguns, including the SAR 9 Sport. This water resistant gun light has a run time of 1.5 hours.

The U.S.-made Harsey Dagger from Spartan Bladees is based on knife designer William W. Harsey, Jr.’s experience working in the Special Operations Forces. The Harsey Dagger’s 6″ blade is premium CPM S35V with a 58-60 HRC; handle is 3D contoured canvas Micarta.

