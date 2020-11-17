SCCY CPX-2RD Pistol Package Giveaway

Enter to win an SCCY CPX-2RD Pistol prize package worth over $577!

The SCCY CPX-2RD has a 3.1″ barrel machined from bar stock, a heat-treated stainless steel slide, a billet aluminum frame, a receiver made from 7075-T6 aircraft grade heat-treated aluminum alloy, a DA trigger with a 9-lb. trigger pull, a Zytel polymer grip with an all-steel recoil system and more. Let’s not forget the Crimson Trace CTS-1500 so you can zero in on your target.

The winner will also receive a mag holder and two Gen II Holsters from Remora. Customized to fit the CPX-2RD, one holster encloses the optic to protect the wearer and sight. The other holster is a Gen II Clip/No Clip with a cut-out for the optic.

The COMPACT is a preloaded PepperBall launcher you can carry in your pocket. It fires a pepper ball a distance of up to 30 feet that bursts to release a pepper cloud upon impact.

TOPS Knives’ Quickie is designed for law enforcement. The 3-finger karambit gives the user some ability to still use the hand while holding the knife.

The American COP T-shirt from Nine Line Apparel is a limited-edition shirt that sports the American COP logo in front and a meaningful quote on the back.

A gun, two holsters, a mag holder, a pepper spray, a knife and a shirt are up for grabs in this giveaway! Get them all if you win!