Jan/Feb 2019 SIG SAUER P320-M17 Package Giveaway

Enter to win this SIG SAUER P320-M17 package worth over $1,093!

SIG SAUER's P320-M17 is a variant of the U.S. Army's M17 official service pistol and has a barrel length of 4.7" and an overall length of 8". Weighing 29.6 oz., it features a Coyote-Tan PVD-coated stainless steel slide with the same optic cut and black controls as the pistols SIG currently ships to the U.S. Army. Equipped with a SIGLITE front night sight and removable night sight rear plate. It comes with a manual safety and two 17-round magazines.



Tuff Writer's Precision Press Pen and Aluminum Ear Carabiner are both made of 6061-T6 Aerospace Aluminum. The pen is 6" long and weighs 1.8 oz. The carabiner is 3" in length and weighs 1.1 oz. It's designed to be a high-strength key-ring retainer and bottle opener.



This pair of Wiley X sunglasses are made of shatterproof Selenite polycarbonate, the Klein with Venice gold mirror lenses and gunmetal frame gives 100 percent UVA/UVB protection while its T-Shell lens coating resists scratching.



Winning just isn't possible if you don’t enter so click to continue now!



