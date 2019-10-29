Enter to win Bravo Company 1911 BCMGUNFIGHTER Prize Package!

Springfield Armory 9mm Hellcat Prize Package Giveaway

Written By admin
0

Springfield Armory 9mm Hellcat Prize Package worth over $1,124!

Springfield Armory’s HELLCAT 3" Micro-Compact OSP in 9mm is designed specifically for every day carry. It has a black polymer frame with adaptive grip texture and a billet-machined slide with a Melonite finish. It features a patented magazine with a capacity of 11+1 and 13+1 with the included extended mag.

The Reflex Mini Sight Compact (RMSc) from Shield Sights is encased in aerospace-grade aluminum and tougher than most products using glass optics.

The winner can secure their HELLCAT in a LifePod from Vaultek. Just touch the keys on the fiber-reinforced shell housing to lock and unlock the TSA-compliant case.

CrossBreed Holsters’ The Reckoning is made of black cowhide, premium horsehide or vegetable tanned leather, this holster can be worn IWB, appendix, cross draw or even OWB.

Since it’s a jungle out there, you should enter our giveaway for a chance to win the HELLCAT prize package.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Springfield...
Prize package includes: Springfield Armory 9mm Hellcat, RMSc sight from Shield Sights, LifePod from Vaultek, The Reckoning from CrossBreed Holster.
Read Full Article
How Accurate Is...
In my experience handgun shooters don’t obsess about accuracy the way rifle shooters do. Back in the late ’60s and early ’70s when I was getting into...
Read Full Article
A Retro-Mod 1911
Pistolsmith Jarret Wehunt has created what looks like a battle-worn WWII era Colt — but there’s actually a race car lurking underneath those familiar...
Read Full Article