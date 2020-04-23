Taurus G3 Pistol Package Giveaway

Enter to win Taurus G3 9mm Package worth over $656!

The Taurus G3 has a polymer-frame profile in a full-frame configuration with an ergonomic palm swell and side-frame memory pads for quick hand positioning. A manual safety and slide release lever above the thumb makes manipulation easy. The G3’s 6-lb. trigger has a smooth take-up and a crisp, clean break exceeding the performance of typical striker-fired pistol triggers. A short reset promotes quick, controlled follow-up shots. The Taurus G3 has a fixed front sight and a drift adjustable striker block rear sight. It also features a loaded chamber indicator.

Carry your Taurus G3 in CrossBreed’s SuperTuck IWB holster. Hand-molded to fit your firearm, the SuperTuck has premium leather backing with a molded and mounted Kydex pocket. Modular SnapLok powder-coated steel belt clips enable you to adjust cant and ride height.

MTM Case-Gard’s Tactical Pistol Compact Case (Model TPC1C) is designed to transport a compact handgun and two magazines. A heavy-duty latching system seals the case and a double padlock provides security.

The A-400-B4-B from Bear OPS is an assisted-opening knife. It has a 3.25″ blade made of Sandvik 14C28N Stainless Steel. The knife measures 7.5″ when open; 4.25″ when closed. It also has a reversible pocket clip.

The Master Cleaning Station (Handgun) from Real Avid provides spill-proof storage and organizes tools. A magnetic tray keeps parts from getting lost. The oil resistant, no-slip, padded mat rolls up and fits into a storage bag.

The Razor X-TRM from Walker’s protects your ears and features cooling pads, a moisture-wicking headband, and omni-directional microphones.

