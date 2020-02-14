Three Questions
How do you know when it’s time to fight?
These three questions could save your life
Your first response to danger should be avoidance and escape. Not being involved in a confrontation is the easiest, safest path to victory. You do everything possible to avoid/escape trouble. Yet, there are situations where avoid/escape either fails or isn’t an option. “But,” you ask, “how do I know when it’s time to fight, to use aggressive force to stop the threat?” For me, my response involves three other questions. First, “Do I know the details?” Next, “Am I going to contribute to solving the problem?” And finally, “Is it worth risking my life?”
Do you know the details? Most violence is sudden, unexpected and dynamic. Unless it actually involves you, it can be difficult if not impossible to know exactly who is doing what to whom and why. Under stressful situations a cocktail of chemicals dumps into your body; you experience tunnel vision, auditory exclusion. The brain distorts time and distance. Under these conditions your mind will even play tricks, like filling the gaps in short-term memory – like what just took place two seconds ago - with what it thinks probably “happened” based on previous experiences and memories.
You see a “grungy, biker” assaulting a young lady. He slams her to the ground. You draw your pistol, rushing forward to save the day. Except that the undercover officer you’re about to attack is trying to keep the female suspect from stabbing him. This probably isn’t gonna’ go the way you thought it would.
Without knowing the specifics – who did what and why - you can’t and shouldn’t intervene. Again, if it doesn’t involve you, retreat to a safe area. You never know when an isolated, focused event may bleed over into your safe zone and snare you. Before becoming entangled in a violent situation, first ask yourself, “Do I know the details?” (As always, notify the appropriate the authorities as appropriate.)
Next, ask yourself, “Am I going to contribute to solving the problem?” While shopping at Huge-Mart you hear gunshots, screaming and yelling somewhere in the store. With all the noise bouncing around inside the large warehouse it’s difficult to tell exactly where the action is. You and thirteen other law-abiding concealed carrying citizens draw your pistols, moving towards the trouble, clearing and searching the aisles looking for threats.
Law enforcement arrives. They’re looking for threats too, and they have to treat everyone with a weapon – including all the “good guys” – as potential threats. You haven’t contributed to solving the problem; in fact, you’ve made it more difficult for the professionals to work out a solution.
First, you don’t know the details, so don’t go looking for trouble. You may find it. Unless you know you’re going to affect the outcome in a positive way find a safe place that if necessary can be easily defended. I think about it this way. There’s a fire in my kitchen. I grab the extinguisher and put it out. I see building blazing. I’m going to a safe area and call the professionals.
The final question, the big one, “Is this worth risking my life?” At my age, this is an incredibly short list. As a younger man I didn’t take insults lightly – Scotts Irish with some Cherokee. Now, I don’t argue with anyone, no matter what they say or do. Can you imagine shooting someone – very possibly killing them - simply because you couldn’t ignore an insult? I’m not willing to die, or be forced to use my weapon against a someone over a piece of property they’re trying to steal. All of that can be easily replaced.
“What am I willing to die for isn’t a question you should ask when angry. Think about it, the worst decisions you ever made where when you were mad. Regardless of what they say or how they act don’t let it bother you. The only reason I’m going to get involved is when it’s absolutely necessary. Someone attempts to physically take control of me or Gretchen or assault one of us – now that’s a different question. What are you willing to risk your life for? Only you can answer that question. But, I recommend doing it in advance. Remember, fighting is problem solving at high speed. The more answers you can answer in advance the more efficient you arrive at a solution.
There are enormous responsibilities associated with owning/carrying a firearm for defensive use. You go out of your way to be polite with everyone, no matter how big a jerk they are. When you do see signs of possible trouble you avoid and escape. And, before becoming involved in a violent situation you ask, “Do I know the details? Am I going to contribute to solving the problem? Is this worth risking my life?”
Provide more answers with your product solutions
Enthusiasts will look to the July/August issue of American Handgunner for advice, products, entertainment and more.
Here's a sample of what they'll find ...
Cover Feature
Les Baer American Handgunner 1911 Pistol
More Features
New Shooters Guns & Gear Guide
Targets, Training & Shooting Apps
Big .38 Specials
What is 9 Major?
The New Colt Python
Special Online Features
Top 10 Defensive Ammo Loads
Gathering Of Gun Geezers
AND ... all the regular columns readers love!
PLUS ...
BONUS Distribution at the 2020 BLADE Show!
Answer Questions And Solve Problems With Your Message
And Get BONUS Distribution!
Reserve space in the July/August issue today!
Deadline: March 11
Contact your FMG representative to reserve space.
West: Delano Amaguin 888-732-6461 || [email protected]
South East: Paula Iwanski 860-620-7129 || [email protected]
North East: Tom Vorel 800-426-4470 || [email protected]
International: Amy Tanguay 858-842-4444 || [email protected]