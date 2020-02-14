Three Questions

The final question, the big one, “Is this worth risking my life?” At my age, this is an incredibly short list. As a younger man I didn’t take insults lightly – Scotts Irish with some Cherokee. Now, I don’t argue with anyone, no matter what they say or do. Can you imagine shooting someone – very possibly killing them - simply because you couldn’t ignore an insult? I’m not willing to die, or be forced to use my weapon against a someone over a piece of property they’re trying to steal. All of that can be easily replaced.



“What am I willing to die for isn’t a question you should ask when angry. Think about it, the worst decisions you ever made where when you were mad. Regardless of what they say or how they act don’t let it bother you. The only reason I’m going to get involved is when it’s absolutely necessary. Someone attempts to physically take control of me or Gretchen or assault one of us – now that’s a different question. What are you willing to risk your life for? Only you can answer that question. But, I recommend doing it in advance. Remember, fighting is problem solving at high speed. The more answers you can answer in advance the more efficient you arrive at a solution.



There are enormous responsibilities associated with owning/carrying a firearm for defensive use. You go out of your way to be polite with everyone, no matter how big a jerk they are. When you do see signs of possible trouble you avoid and escape. And, before becoming involved in a violent situation you ask, “Do I know the details? Am I going to contribute to solving the problem? Is this worth risking my life?”

