Unintentional Firearms Deaths Have Plummeted, But Who Knows This?

Using data from the 2017 edition of the National Safety Council’s Injury Facts and other sources, the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s recent “Industry Intelligence Report” revealed that in the ten years from 1995 to 2015, unintentional firearms fatalities had declined a whopping 60 percent.

But who would know this by listening to the gun prohibition lobby or the “mainstream media?”

According to NSSF, “Firearms are involved in fewer than ½ percent of all unintentional fatalities in the United States. In side-by-side comparisons, firearms accidents continue to rank among the lowest forms of accidental injury.”

Here’s another startling revelation: While accidental fatalities from all causes increased 8 percent from 2014 to 2015, unintentional firearms related deaths actually decreased 17 percent. And gun-related deaths in the home over the same 20-year period declined 55.6 percent.

Using a cable lock is one good way to prevent a firearms mishap. Keep the keys in your pocket.

But if one were to rely on groups such as Everytown for Gun Safety or Moms Demand Action — both supported by anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg — you’d think there was a “gun violence epidemic” in the U.S. After all, these groups typically lump homicide, suicide and accidental firearms deaths together to produce a more dramatic, albeit deceptive, death total.

During the same two decades, according to NSSF, the number of accidental gun-related deaths involving children age 14 and under plummeted by a staggering 73.5 percent. Indeed, firearms are involved in only 1.2 percent of unintentional firearm-related deaths among children in that age group. Guns, according to the Industry report, “are among the least likely types of unintentional fatalities among children.”

Add an additional layer of security by putting a cable lock on your handgun and

sticking it into a lockable gun case.

By no small coincidence, Springfield Armory has recently published a “Concealed Carry Infographic” that is also loaded with information you aren’t likely to glean from any of the big three network news agencies.

Try this on for size: In 2016, 36 percent of all concealed carry permit/license holders were women. In 29 states, open carry without a permit is legal, and in 14 other states it is legal with a permit. Only five states — New York, California, Florida, South Carolina and Illinois — and the District of Columbia prohibit open carry.

An overwhelming majority of states are “shall issue” jurisdictions, meaning that carry permits/licenses must be issued to any law-abiding citizen who meets the qualifications. Eleven states, according to the Springfield graphic, are “Constitutional carry” states where no permit is required to carry.

Speaking Of Gun Mishaps…

Just when you thought nobody could be this foolish, along comes an unidentified Georgia mom who added a new page to the book of erroneous behavior by adults.

According to WXIA-TV news, the woman had her 8-year-old son at the Lenox Square Adidas store when he found a gun lying under a bench. He thought it was a toy, and evidently mom never took a firearms safety course, because what happened next left several gun owners in disbelief.

In order to “determine if the gun was real,” the woman pressed the trigger. One loud “BANG!” later, she got the answer to that question.

The gun was a .22-caliber pistol and at last report, it was in the possession of Atlanta police. They haven’t tested the trigger in such a way.

Gun Rights Policy Conference

It’s all set for the last weekend in September, the annual Gun Rights Policy Conference, with a full agenda that covers lots of bases.

This year’s gathering is in Dallas at the Westin Dallas Fort Worth Airport, Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It is co-sponsored by the Second Amendment Foundation and Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms. There will be representatives from other major gun rights organizations including the NRA and NSSF, Gun Owners of America and the U.S. Concealed Carry Association.

This thing is in its 32nd year, and will feature top guns including Alan Gottlieb, Joe Tartaro, Mark Walters, Tom Gresham and Tim Schmidt. Gottlieb told Insider Online that more than 50 speakers will be appearing. Anybody looking for input and information on gun rights strategies will be there. There’s a full day and a half of panel discussions, social activities Friday and Saturday night and plenty of time for individual networking.

It’s free, including the Saturday awards luncheon, and people who attend can go away with a couple of hundred dollars worth of books and materials.

21 Attorneys General Are ‘Friends of Court’ In Gun Ban Challenge

A total of 21 state attorneys general recently filed a joint amici curiae brief — known generically as a “friend of the court” document — with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of a request for review of a ruling by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld Maryland’s law banning semi-auto modern sporting rifles.

It’s instructional for gun rights activists to read which state attorneys general didn’t sign the petition, because those officials are not friends of the Second Amendment.

Maryland has gotten judicial go-ahead to ban modern sporting rifles, but 21 state attorneys

general are supporting U.S. Supreme Court review of the lower federal court’s ruling.

Here are the states represented on the brief: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Surprise of surprises; notably absent are the anti-gun rights legal beagles from California, Oregon, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Hawaii, Illinois and several other states. Next time these people run for office, if they claim to “support” the right to keep and bear arms, they’re not talking about all “arms.” A campaign gathering might be a good place to ask these people about this case and why they didn’t sign on.

The case is known as Kolbe v. Hogan.

Colorado Teen Helped Cops With Arrest: His Own

The court document says it all about how 18-year-old Viet Trinh unwittingly helped law enforcement authorities link him to several smash and grab gun thefts from Denver-area firearms dealers.

He posted pictures of himself on social media, allegedly with some of the stolen guns. His Facebook identity was “Kyle Zimmerman” but no matter which name he used, he didn’t seem to have both oars in the water.

According to the charging documents, he used social media to line up sales of guns, and you can bet there were no “universal background checks” involved in any of those transactions.

The charging papers said the suspect admitted to agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that he was the wheelman for a crew that ripped off the gun stores. He allegedly had a stolen car and drove from the gun theft at Shooter Ready in Denver last year.

