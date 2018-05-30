Unsolved Mysteries: Looks Like Most Homicides Don’t Result In Arrests

By Dave Workman

The Washington Post recently revealed that over the past decade, which produced at least 52,175 homicides in 50 American cities, an alarming 51 percent of those slayings did not result in an arrest, and in some cities the statistic was even worse.

The story noted that in St. Louis, of the 1,677 homicides tracked, 54 percent did not bring an arrest.

Baltimore has an even poorer track record, according to an online tool provided at the newspaper’s website. In that city, in more than a decade, there were 2,827 slayings and in a startling 65 percent of those cases, nobody was fitted with handcuffs.

This is how the Washington Post headlined a revealing story about murder and arrests over the past decade in 50 cities.

Boston saw only 50 percent of the 614 murders tracked by the newspaper result in an arrest, and in Buffalo, N.Y., 61 percent of the 521 homicides tracked over the past decade did not bring an arrest.

Columbus, Ohio logged 1,084 slayings over the survey period, the WaPo said, and 53 percent of those were without an arrest. We can’t forget the Motor City, either. The newspaper’s user-friendly tool said Detroit had racked up 2,519 murders and there was no arrest in 59 percent of them.

And on, and on it goes, with some cities reporting better data and some worse. The newspaper published a little map with areas shaded in orange that produced fewer than one in three arrests in the reported homicides. In some other areas, at least two of three murders brought an arrest, the report stated.

Which brings us around to Chicago. The Windy City, according to the Washington Post, charted 5,534 murders over the decade in question, and a withering 74 percent without an arrest. That’s not AH talking; it’s the Washington Post, so….

There’s Good News And Bad

Chicago made some news recently, and it’s not clear whether it was meant to be good news or bad: You be the judge.

According to CNN, May was the 15th consecutive month that “gun violence” declined in the Windy City. This is notable for a couple of reasons. First, according to the Crime Report website at the time of its report, “Despite the 19 percent decline in murders and 20 percent decrease in shootings, Chicago has tallied nearly as many homicides in 2018 as New York City (106) and Los Angeles (92) combined.”

Secondly, this term “gun violence” gets a lot of use, but what makes a person fatally stabbed not a victim of “knife violence?” Those people mowed down on a sidewalk in Toronto a few weeks ago; were they victims of “car violence?”

Words can be weaponized against one’s rights, simply to demonize something or someone. In Chicago, it’s not words that are the problem, it’s homicide, and when the Crime Report published its body counts several days ago, the city on Lake Michigan’s southwest shore had racked up 191 murders, and that number has likely crept upward.

But the “good” news out of this city is that the number of shooting incidents has declined from more than 1,000 at this time last year to just over 820 so far this year. But fear not, because the thugs and bangers are still busy.

Hey, A Background Check Worked, Sort Of…

Proponents of background checks on gun purchases should be declaring victory following an incident in Nashville, but they’re not, really.

A man identified as Domenic Micheli was reportedly turned down when he tried to purchase a firearm on May 30. According to the Nashville Tennessean, he “failed to pass the required (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) background check.”

However, according to the newspaper, that didn’t quite solve whatever problem he had, because four days later, he allegedly strolled into the Balance Training center with a knife and a hatchet and murdered the owner, identified as Joel Paavola, 46. While a state official reportedly said there “could have been a whole lot more casualties at that gym” if the suspect had obtained a gun, that may be small consolation to Paavola’s grieving friends and family, and it’s not going to do the victim any good at all.

This incident once again demonstrates the false sense of success if someone is turned away from a gun counter without some legal follow-up. Someone evidently bent on mayhem is going to find a way to accomplish the mission.

The story, incidentally, did not mention “knife violence” or “hatchet violence.”

You Just Can’t Make This Up

Just when you thought you had heard it all, along comes a story out of Pennsylvania that just might make someone reconsider his or her behavior behind the wheel.

According to Lehigh Valley Live, two guys got into a “road rage” argument, and before it was over, one of the combatants was down and the other one had, er, relieved his bowels on the loser. The 69-year-old suspect in this crappy caper reportedly explained his disgusting defecation as a side effect of irritable bowel syndrome.

Readers of this little saga were just full of quips and wisecracks, but nothing beats the suspect’s explanation.

“You get worked up,” he reportedly stated, “and you’re going to have to go…I couldn’t control my bowels. And he was right there. It’s as simple as that.”

Henceforth, in addition to any other defensive equipment one might take on his or her travels, a roll of bathroom tissue and some pre-moistened wipes might come in handy.

