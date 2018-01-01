VersaCarry Guardian Holster

Each holster in the Guardian line has been handcrafted using premium water buffalo leather, designed to expedite the break-in time of a normal leather holster — enabling it to easily conform to the user’s waistline. Left- or right-hand options are available and this OWB holster will fit most handguns. The Guardian w/ Mag Pouch represents another option for concealed carry customers. It includes a spare magazine pouch, allowing for convenient access to extra ammunition.

