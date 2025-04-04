The Real Story Behind The Bump Stock Ban

Meet the patriot who single-handedly took on the ATF and launched the successful lawsuit against the bump stock ban. As if that wasn’t enough, he was also front and center to the case against the ATF’s war on FFL dealers. Whether or not you care about bump stocks, this story should concern you. Army vet and Texas gun store owner Michael Cargill shares the inside details.

