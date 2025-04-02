Online Exclusive: The Magnificent Seven

Colt Grizzly
.357 Magnum Revolver

Written By Roy Huntington
2025
47

Building on the legacy of the Python with some bold upgrades, the Colt Grizzly features an unfluted cylinder, ported barrel, and a 4.25-inch length that adds both visual attitude and functional performance. Weighing in at 40 ounces, it’s a hefty wheelgun designed for serious shooters.

Watch as Roy Huntington test-fires the Grizzly using Black Hills 148-grain wadcutters at 11 yards.

