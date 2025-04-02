Building on the legacy of the Python with some bold upgrades, the Colt Grizzly features an unfluted cylinder, ported barrel, and a 4.25-inch length that adds both visual attitude and functional performance. Weighing in at 40 ounces, it’s a hefty wheelgun designed for serious shooters.

Watch as Roy Huntington test-fires the Grizzly using Black Hills 148-grain wadcutters at 11 yards.

