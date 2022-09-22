Online Exclusive: PROJECTILE DYSFUNCTION

From The Rental Wall:
CZ TS2

Written By Nic Lenze
5

Today on From the Rental Wall, Nic Lenze takes you to The Shootist in Denver, Colorado. While there, he samples the CZ TS 2, a competition-ready 9mm with a trigger from heaven.

The TS 2 was designed and built for competition shooters in the tradition of the company’s highly successful Shadow 2, mimicking its slide profile with the reciprocating weight positioned as low as possible for smoother operation. Engineered for maximum recoil management, you’ll barely see the front sight move between shots allowing you to work the trigger fast with the confidence that your shots are on target.

SPECS

• Caliber: 9mm Luger

• Capacity: 20 rounds

• Barrel: 5.28 inches

• Overall length: 8.86 inches

Overall width: 1.57 inches

Overall height: 5.8 inches

• Weight: 48.5 ounces

• Frame: Steel

• Grips: Thin Aluminum

• Magazine Type: Double Stack

• Trigger: SA Only

• Sights: Serrated Fiber Optic (front); Serrated Fixed (rear)

• MSRP: $1,695

For full specs, visit cz-usa.com.

