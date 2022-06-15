FMG Publications video producer Nic Lenze launches an all-new video series called “From the Rental Wall” — a quick look to help you decide what to rent next time you hit the range.

First up, the FN 509® Tactical FDE in 9mm.

The FN 509® Tactical FDE is available in three size variations — compact, midsize and full size — and two colors.

With an overall length of 7.4-inches, the FN 509® Compact Tactical FDE is the smallest and most concealable 9mm tactical pistol available on the market. The 4.3-inch cold hammer-forged threaded barrel makes it compatible with today’s most popular aftermarket accessories like compensators or suppressors and the FN Low-Profile Optics-Mounting System™, capable of accepting more than 10 miniature red dots, rounds out this compact tactical pistol.

Slightly larger at 7.9-inches in overall length, FN 509® Midsize Tactical FDE is red dot and suppressor-ready and offers a full-hand 15-round grip frame with the added option of a 24-round magazine.

Rounding out the series is the FN 509® Tactical FDE is built with a cold hammer-forged stainless-steel threaded barrel with a recessed target crown and a polished chamber and feed ramp. It also features an enhanced grip texture, as well as a fully ambidextrous slide stop lever and magazine release.

MSRP for the FN 509® Tactical FDE is $1,069. For full specs on each, visit FNAmerica.com.