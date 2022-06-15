From The Rental Wall: FN 509T
FMG Publications video producer Nic Lenze launches an all-new video series called “From the Rental Wall” — a quick look to help you decide what to rent next time you hit the range.
First up, the FN 509® Tactical FDE in 9mm.
The FN 509® Tactical FDE is available in three size variations — compact, midsize and full size — and two colors.
With an overall length of 7.4-inches, the FN 509® Compact Tactical FDE is the smallest and most concealable 9mm tactical pistol available on the market. The 4.3-inch cold hammer-forged threaded barrel makes it compatible with today’s most popular aftermarket accessories like compensators or suppressors and the FN Low-Profile Optics-Mounting System™, capable of accepting more than 10 miniature red dots, rounds out this compact tactical pistol.
Slightly larger at 7.9-inches in overall length, FN 509® Midsize Tactical FDE is red dot and suppressor-ready and offers a full-hand 15-round grip frame with the added option of a 24-round magazine.
Rounding out the series is the FN 509® Tactical FDE is built with a cold hammer-forged stainless-steel threaded barrel with a recessed target crown and a polished chamber and feed ramp. It also features an enhanced grip texture, as well as a fully ambidextrous slide stop lever and magazine release.
MSRP for the FN 509® Tactical FDE is $1,069. For full specs on each, visit FNAmerica.com.
Want More From American Handgunner?
Hit the subscribe button to get notified when our next video goes live!
You can also click here to sign up to receive FMG Publications Newsletters delivered straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to American Handgunner Magazine and/or GUNS Magazine, visit https://fmgpubs.com/checkout/subscribe/