You should never choose a gun based on its looks, but that’s exactly what Nic Lenze does in this edition of From the Rental Wall. Take a look at the SIG SAUER P226 Legion 9mm.

The Legion P226 is finished in Cerakote Elite Legion gray coating, custom G-10 grips with a Legion medallion, the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics X-RAY high visibility day/night sights and comes with three magazines. The P226 in double action/single action includes a reduced and contoured Elite beavertail, which allows for a higher grip, but a reduced profile, thus eliminating printing.