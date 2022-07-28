From The Rental Wall:
SIG SAUER P226 Legion
You should never choose a gun based on its looks, but that’s exactly what Nic Lenze does in this edition of From the Rental Wall. Take a look at the SIG SAUER P226 Legion 9mm.
The Legion P226 is finished in Cerakote Elite Legion gray coating, custom G-10 grips with a Legion medallion, the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics X-RAY high visibility day/night sights and comes with three magazines. The P226 in double action/single action includes a reduced and contoured Elite beavertail, which allows for a higher grip, but a reduced profile, thus eliminating printing.
SPECS
• Caliber: 9mm Luger
• Barrel: 4.4 inches
• Overall length: 8 inches
• Overall width: 1.5 inches
• Weight: 34 ounces
• Mags included: 10-round steel magazine (3)
• Sights: X-Ray (square)
For full specs, visit sigsauer.com.
Want More From American Handgunner?
Hit the subscribe button to get notified when our next video goes live!
You can also click here to sign up to receive FMG Publications Newsletters delivered straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to American Handgunner Magazine and/or GUNS Magazine, visit https://fmgpubs.com/checkout/subscribe/