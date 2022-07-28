Online Exclusive: NORTHERN PRECISION ADDS MORE CALIBERS

From The Rental Wall:
SIG SAUER P226 Legion

Written By Nic Lenze
You should never choose a gun based on its looks, but that’s exactly what Nic Lenze does in this edition of From the Rental Wall. Take a look at the SIG SAUER P226 Legion 9mm.

The Legion P226 is finished in Cerakote Elite Legion gray coating, custom G-10 grips with a Legion medallion, the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics X-RAY high visibility day/night sights and comes with three magazines. The P226 in double action/single action includes a reduced and contoured Elite beavertail, which allows for a higher grip, but a reduced profile, thus eliminating printing.

SPECS

• Caliber: 9mm Luger

• Barrel: 4.4 inches

• Overall length: 8 inches

Overall width: 1.5 inches

• Weight: 34 ounces

• Mags included: 10-round steel magazine (3)

• Sights: X-Ray (square)

For full specs, visit sigsauer.com.

