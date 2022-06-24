Online Exclusive: KIMBER RAPIDE DAWN AND RAPIDE SCORPIUS

From The Rental Wall: Staccato XC

Written By Nic Lenze
FMG Publications video producer Nic Lenze takes another trip to the rental wall and picks up the Staccato XC.

The Staccato XC features a 2.5 lb. trigger with ambidextrous safety to allow shooters to safely draw and discharge no matter which hand is dominant.

SPECS

• Caliber: 9mm

• Barrel: 5.0 Inch Island Comp Barrel

• Sights: Dawson Precision® Fiber Optic Front, Tactical Dawson Precision® Optic System “Pat. Pend.” Rear

• Optic-Ready: Fiber Optic Front, Tactical Dawson Precision® Optic System “Pat. Pend.” Rear

Trigger: 2.5lbs With Ambi Safety Levers

• Dimensions: Length 8.4 X Grip Width 1.3 X Height 6.0 – Width At Safeties 1.49 – Weight 37.56oz w/o Optic, Empty – No Mag

• Magazines: 2x 17-Round & 1x 20-Round

MSRP for the Staccato XC is $4,299. For full specs, visit staccato2011.com.

