From The Rental Wall: Staccato XC
FMG Publications video producer Nic Lenze takes another trip to the rental wall and picks up the Staccato XC.
The Staccato XC features a 2.5 lb. trigger with ambidextrous safety to allow shooters to safely draw and discharge no matter which hand is dominant.
SPECS
• Caliber: 9mm
• Barrel: 5.0 Inch Island Comp Barrel
• Sights: Dawson Precision® Fiber Optic Front, Tactical Dawson Precision® Optic System “Pat. Pend.” Rear
• Optic-Ready: Fiber Optic Front, Tactical Dawson Precision® Optic System “Pat. Pend.” Rear
• Trigger: 2.5lbs With Ambi Safety Levers
• Dimensions: Length 8.4 X Grip Width 1.3 X Height 6.0 – Width At Safeties 1.49 – Weight 37.56oz w/o Optic, Empty – No Mag
• Magazines: 2x 17-Round & 1x 20-Round
MSRP for the Staccato XC is $4,299. For full specs, visit staccato2011.com.
Want More From American Handgunner?
Hit the subscribe button to get notified when our next video goes live!
You can also click here to sign up to receive FMG Publications Newsletters delivered straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to American Handgunner Magazine and/or GUNS Magazine, visit https://fmgpubs.com/checkout/subscribe/