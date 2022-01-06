Online Exclusive: Springfield Armory 1911 Ronin EMP 9mm Handgun

Gun Cranks: It's The New Year With Oddball Calibers and Flying With A Gun!

By Brent Wheat
2022
The Gun Cranks ring in the New Year by flying with their guns, debating whether it’s a smart idea to use reloads for personal defense and finding those oddball calibers! Get ready for 2022 with the Gun Cranks!

Sponsored by
Umarex Airguns

Umarex Airguns is known worldwide as a leading innovator and manufacturer of air pistols, pellet rifles, airsoft guns, paintball training guns, and big game air gun hunting rifles.

Umarex Airguns … Shoot with Air.

2022
