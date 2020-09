Cops have access to things like pepper spray and tasers, but what about ‘normal’ people who are faced with crime and disorder not yet rising to the level of lethal force? The Gun Cranks talk about things like bayonets, coin purses, fire extinguishers and all sorts of other strange-but-useful methods of persuasion.

