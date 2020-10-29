Enter To Win A Altor 9mm & .380 Pistol Package!

Gun Cranks Live!
Preparing For Election Fallout

Written By Brent Wheat
27

A major topic of discussion this week is, “What about next week?” referring to the potential for violence following the election. While all hope nothing happens and it’s “much ado over nothing,” the Gun Cranks — Brent Wheat, Tom McHale & Roy Huntington — discuss some prudent, reasonable strategies on how to be prepared and keep your family safe if things go sideways for a few days.

