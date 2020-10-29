Preparing For Election Fallout

A major topic of discussion this week is, “What about next week?” referring to the potential for violence following the election. While all hope nothing happens and it’s “much ado over nothing,” the Gun Cranks — Brent Wheat, Tom McHale & Roy Huntington — discuss some prudent, reasonable strategies on how to be prepared and keep your family safe if things go sideways for a few days.

