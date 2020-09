The Gun Cranks talk about those cartridges and calibers we fall hopelessly in love with, regardless of the reasons, and those we simply hate for no good reason. Why would Roy hate the 6.5 Creedmoor? Why does Tom have an almost-unnatural love for the .357 Sig and why is Brent waxing poetic on the ridiculous .470 Nitro Express?

