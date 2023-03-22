Best Shot Ever!

Online Exclusive: EXECUTIVE ACTION

The current world record for the longest pistol shot ever made is 2,010 yards with a 10mm by former ICE agent Victor Avila in 2020. In this episode, the Gun Cranks share the best shots each of them has ever made. While none were record-breaking, they were impressive nonetheless. What’s the best shot you’ve ever made? With witnesses, or it never happened.

