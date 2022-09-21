Online Exclusive: PROJECTILE DYSFUNCTION

Hold My Guns:
Aimed At Reducing Suicide

Written By Nic Lenze
3

Did you know that over 60% of firearms-related deaths are suicides? With September being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Nic Lenze took the opportunity to learn more about Hold My Guns — a non-profit determined to stop suicide by firearm. The organization’s mission is to connect responsible firearm owners with voluntary, private off-site storage options through our national network of partnering gun shops and FFLs, during times of mental health crisis or personal need.

Learn more at HoldMyGuns.org

3

