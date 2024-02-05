Everyone offers a self-defense training program, but how many self-defense training centers put you in the middle of everyday training scenarios and help you practice your response over and over until you get it right? American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale attended a program at WOFT, and his eyes were opened.

During this interview, WOFT’s founder and creator, Philip Toppino, discusses the importance of approaching self-defense for you and your family in a realistic way. Hint: Every scenario doesn’t, and shouldn’t, end in a gunfight.

Learn more at https://woft.com.

Want our videos delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our FREE weekly email newsletters. As a bonus, you’ll also receive a FREE digital download of our Concealed Carry Special Edition magazine!