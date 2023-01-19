Online Exclusive: EXECUTIVE ACTION

2023 SHOT Show: Day 3

Written By Tom McHale
See all the highlights from day two of SHOT Show 2023, including even more new products and special guest interviews. For more coverage, subscribe to FMG Publications on YouTube and follow @americanhandgunner on Instagram.

Aaron Silvestain of Vertx

We talk to Aaron Silvestain, director of marketing for Vertx — a company whose story started when a top federal agency directly requested a more functional, comfortable and versatile low-profile tactical pant.

Vltor Systems and the Speed Tac AR-15 Bolt

Vltor Systems offers great aftermarket accessories for your AR. Learn more at vltor.com.

SHOT Show Day 3 Wrap Up

A look at the days most fascinating new products from Brent Wheat and Tom McHale.

