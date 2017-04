VZ Grips announces a new line of AR Grips to its Weapons Solutions cache. Manufactured from a solid piece of G10 with a 17-degree angle, the grips are offered in two lengths and various textures already used in the company’s rail grips and hand stops lines to allow users a consistent look between platforms.

(850) 422-1911

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/vz-grips