By Tank Hoover

Men have been adorning walls, one way or another, since the first cave home. Cave drawings depicting “great hunts” were common and proof that hunters just gotta’ tell somebody about their successful hunt. These drawings are the first form of story telling since no one knew how to speak back then. At least we don’t think they did — but maybe they did and the wall picktures just went along with the story. “Grunt, grrr, ugh, gak, ugmuh, zorg!” as he pointed at the paintings? I dunno. Of course, story-tellin’ ain’t much better than that in some hunting camps I’ve been in either!

Some stories back then may have been exaggerated, some may even be true, who knows? I guess it’s in the DNA of hunters/fishermen to tell tales of their success.

Fast forward to today’s “man cave” and we see the same sort of thing. In place of drawings we see pictures and shoulder mounts of trophy game taken. To the unwitting eye, people may construe the animal mounts as bragging, or a way of showing manliness.

But we know differently.

Most men decorate their “man caves” with their better trophies for remembrance of great days gone by, remembering loved ones, or a great day afield. I have my grandpap’s antelope and deer horns proudly hanging on my wall. I didn’t kill the critters, but it keeps me connected to my pap, every time I see them.

A Visit

I was reminded of this while visiting my cousin. His “man cave” is a parlor in the farmhouse he grew up in. It contains a pool table and a documented history of the farm itself, with several air view pictures of the farm. One picture in particular caught my eye.

The house was built in the1870’s and shows two women standing in front of it. Their hands look bloody, adding to the scary look they possess. My cousin told me their dad, my uncle, would say the old ladies lived in the attic and would eat children who kept their eyes open at bedtime.

This was great motivation for a kid to keep his eyes clenched tight at night to avoid being eaten by witchlike women. We laughed pretty hard, saying that story would probably be bordering on child abuse today. But that’s how it was back then and we’re no worse the wear from it.

Memories

The majority of pictures he had were of his kids during various hunting seasons, each set in framed photo collages. Looking at each progressive year, you can watch each kid grow before your very eyes. Everyone has the unmistakable smile only a hunter can appreciate at the passing of a successful deer season.

Looking at the pictures warms the heart while putting a smile on your face as you’re reminded of your own great days gone by. Seeing people who’ve passed onto the happy hunting grounds is also nice, striking up good memories — and usually leading to a favorite story about that particular person. “Remember when Uncle Henry ….”

I see a nice whitetail buck my cousin tells me his dad shot years ago. My uncle just finished the milking and was eating breakfast in his long johns when he sees a nice buck in the hayfield, next to the house, during buck season.

Jumping up, he grabs his rifle and shoots the buck from the front porch, 200 yards away. It was a great story, one we’ll never forget. Just as the kids on the school bus that day wont forget. They were riding by at the crack of the rifle — witnessing the famous shot.

My cousins said my uncle was famous for the “Long John shot” and the kids on the bus, now adults, still talk of it 50 years later.

Other Trophies?

There’s also a nice mule deer buck my uncle took, along with a set of elk horns and another set of mule deer horns. The more we looked, the more stories we told. My cousin told me his dad would tie the mule deer antlers onto the current whitetail horns hanging from a tree in the front yard, making it look gigantic.

People would slow down as they drove by, or stop in for a visit and then a hearty laugh, once the prank was revealed.

Tragedy

My uncle died way too young at the age of 39 in a farming accident. He was shoveling snow from the barn after a blizzard, January of ‘77 and area barns were collapsing from the weight. He fell off the barn and was buried by the avalanching snow.

It was the first death of someone I really knew and I witnessed firsthand how it impacted my mom, cousins, grandparents and the rest of the family. My cousins continued working the farm as teenagers, eventually buying it from their mom. They work hard seven days a week, milking their herd of cows twice daily.

So the next time you see a “man cave” give it a real close look. Ask some questions. Chances are, you’ll hear some fascinating stories along the way while learning what really matters to the person who hung that “wall art.”

Check Back Each Wednesday For More Think Tank Articles