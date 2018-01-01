Walther Q4 TAC

Built around the PPQ platform, Walther’s Q4 TAC features an optics ready slide with a Trijicon RMR, Leupold DeltaPoint and Docter optic-ready mounting plates. Fiber optic front sights and standard LPA competition iron sights are included. The 9mm Q4 TAC has a 4.6-inch threaded barrel with a 1:10-inch twist rate and 5.6 lb. trigger pull. Overall length is 7.8 inches and weight is 26 oz. unloaded. Two, 17-round magazines and one, 15-round magazine are included.

Walther Arms Inc.

(479) 242-8500

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/walther-arms-inc