Single-Action Self-Defense

From 1836 through the Mexican-American War, the War Between the States, the great migration West and even up to the World War I era, the single-action sixgun was the top choice for not only self-defense but just about everything else. Admittedly, a few double-action sixguns arrived in the percussion revolver period and both Colt and Smith & Wesson introduced double-action revolvers around the late 1870s/early 1880s. These were basically single-action models with the double-action system added. The modern double-actions arrived in the last decade of the 19th century with the Colt New Service and the Smith & Wesson Military & Police — about the same time semi-automatic pistols began to appear, culminating in the great 1911.



Even with the arrival of the modern handguns, many, such as the Texas Rangers, held on to their single-action Colts. However, by the middle of the 20th century even they had switched over to double-action sixguns and semi-automatic pistols. But, are single-actions still viable for modern self-defense?



Continue reading