When More Means Less

Reloading To Save Dough

By Dave Anderson

My objectives for reloading rifle cartridges are different than handgun cartridges. The objective for rifle rounds is to develop the ideal load for a specific purpose. Achieving the best possible performance is the primary goal. I prefer to shoot reloads even when, as sometimes happens, they cost more than factory cartridges.

Saving money’s my primary objective with handgun cartridges. I want to develop loads which are safe, reliable, adequately accurate, and similar in ballistics and recoil to factory cartridges. I then crank them out by the thousand.

Of the four components in a handgun cartridge, the bullet is the most expensive. Back when I had more time than money, bullet casting let me shoot as much as I wanted. When you’ve cast, sized and lubed 5,000 bullets with a two- or four-cavity mold, you’ll sure enough know the value of a bullet! I haven’t cast a bullet in a long time but there’s still satisfaction in having a few carefully greased bullet molds on the shelf, knowing I can always have bullets.

Turret presses can cost a fair bit more than a single-stage press but can

speed up production of both rifle and handgun cartridges.