Wiley X Eyewear

Wiley X introduces WX Hayden and WX Klein styles combining the classic metal-framed Aviator look with clear vision and state-of-the-art eye protection. The WX Hayden features a more squared off lens shape while WX Klein models have a more traditional oval lens design. Both styles include comfortable acetate-coated temples and spring-loaded hinges for a custom fit. Various models within these two styles also offer distinctive marbling patterns on the inside of the temples, polarized lenses in different colors and are Rx-ready for prescription wearers.

