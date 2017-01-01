Top Left: Valor

Top Right: Boss

Bottom Middle: Omega

Wiley X introduces three new models to its expanding product line of sunglasses designed to provide OSHA-grade protection.

The Climate Control Series adds the WX Boss Model (# CCBOS12) featuring a sleek, wraparound style frame with glare-cutting, polarized Venice Gold lenses and completely dressed in Kryptek Highlander camo. Climate Control technology creates a comfortable environment for the eyes. A soft removable facial cavity seal blocks out wind and airborne debris.

The WX Valor Model (#CHVAL12) adds to the popular Changeable Series with a Kryptek Typhon frame. The dark-as-night pattern compliments the polarized smoke grey lenses and features a double-injected nose bridge and temples for a comfortable, secure fit. Like all Changeable Series models, the WX Valor allows for easy removal and insertion of accessory lenses in the field.

Joining the Active Lifestyle Series is the WX Omega Model (#ACOME12). Polarized emerald mirror lenses and a frame dressed in Kryptek Neptune camo are ideal for offshore anglers. The combination of eight-layer polarization, amber tint and emerald mirror coating give fishermen the ability to visually pierce the surface and detect cruising game fish and hiding predators.

(800) 776-7842

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/wiley-x-eyewear