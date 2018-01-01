Wilson Combat’s Paul Howe Package for Glock

The Paul Howe Package for GLOCK® from Wilson Combat combines legendary build quality and attention to detail with the 30 years of tactical experience that Retired Master Sergeant Paul Howe (US Army, SFOD-D) has learned as an operator and trainer in building his ultimate “all-around” tactical and concealment pistol.

The Paul Howe Package for GLOCK® features Wilson Combat’s newly engineered, match accurate gunsmith-fit Wilson Combat barrel that turns your GLOCK® into a precision shooting platform. This oversize barrel enhances accuracy that rivals that of a tuned target pistol while maintaining legendary GLOCK® reliability.

Along with Wilson Combat custom options like our starburst grip stippling, smooth 4.5-pound action tune and other performance upgrades like high-visibility sights and smooth, undercut trigger guard-the Paul Howe Package for GLOCK® is ready to take on any tactical handgun task-with the accuracy of a target pistol and the reliability of a modern service weapon.

A new wide slide top serration pattern and an extended backstrap pin that prevents backstrap loosening under extreme use are standard.

Only available on Gen 4 GLOCK® 19 or 26 9mm handguns, the Paul Howe Package for GLOCK® will impress you with its intrinsic accuracy with all the features selected by one of our nation’s most seasoned trainers in a portable, concealable package.

SPECIFICATIONS

• Available Calibers: 9mm

• Magazine Capacity: 15 rounds (GLOCK® 19), 10 rounds (GLOCK® 26)

• GLOCK® Gen 4

• Full Fit Wilson Combat Barrel

• Stippled Starburst Pattern Frame

• Stippled Thumb Pads, Wilson Combat Logo

• Paul Howe Cut on Trigger Guard 4.5 Lbs. Action Tune

• Black Armor-Tuff® Slide CSAT Logo on Slide

• Wilson Combat Square Notch Battlesight with AmeriGlo Tritium with Green Outline Front Sight

• Paul Howe Wide Slide Top Serrations Extra Long Back Strap Pin

ABOUT PAUL HOWE: Paul Howe is a high-risk training instructor that served 20 years in the US Army, ten of those in Special Operations. He served as a Tactical Team Leader in multiple combat operations and Senior firearms Instructor while assigned to a tier-one unit of US Army Special Operations. During his service and since his retirement he has become one of the most sought-after experts on close quarters combat and law enforcement/military small arms weapons and tactics in the world.

DISCLAIMER: “GLOCK” is a federally registered trademark of GLOCK, Inc. and is one of many trademarks owned by GLOCK, Inc. or GLOCK Ges.m.b.H. Neither Wilson Combat, nor this site are affiliated in any manner with, or otherwise endorsed by, GLOCK, Inc. or GLOCK Ges.m.b.H. The use of “GLOCK” on this page is merely to advertise the sale of GLOCK pistols, parts, or components. For genuine GLOCK, Inc. and GLOCK Ges.m.b.H products and parts visit www.glock.com.