Hiding Your Heater:

Need For Speed

Carroll Shelby was a legend by the time he died in 2012, but even as early as the 1960s he was a highly successful and respected race car driver and designer. How his name came to be associated with a line of holsters is an interesting story.



One of his biggest fans was a young man named John Parlante, whose grandfather, father and uncle were all involved in making holsters. John greatly admired Carroll Shelby and the AC Cobra and Shelby Cobra cars. When it came time to establish his own holster-making firm he named it Cobra Gunskin. The firm made, and continues to make, a fine line of leather holsters.



When Parlante decided to add a synthetic line he got in touch with Shelby and sent him some samples to review. I don’t know if Shelby was into guns or shooting but he appreciated quality, and the result was a licensing agreement to use the Shelby name.



The holster pictured (at top) is an OWB design called “King of the Range” pancake style. This is the KRCF (carbon fiber) version just added to the line. The body of the holster is carbon fiber with a leather back and straps. Made for a GLOCK 22, the holster fits the gun perfectly. The trigger guard is covered while at the same time the grip frame is open to the base of the guard with nothing to obstruct immediate acquisition of a full-shooting grip.



Leather was chosen for the straps as it will stretch and flex slightly for better fit. The belt I used was a thick sharkskin model, and initially it took considerable effort to fasten the snaps. After a few hours’ wear the fit was just right.



The KRCF does everything I could ask of a strong side holster. It is comfortable, concealable, easily accessible, and the synthetic holster stays open for easy reholstering. Plus, it is attractive, very well made, and the price is more than reasonable for the quality delivered.



