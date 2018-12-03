With Holidays Comes Good Cheer, But Don’t Let Guard Down

Dave Workman

When America celebrates Christmas next Tuesday, there will be good cheer, best wishes and hopes for the future, but for gun owners looking into 2019, a recent story in the Washington Post is pretty much “Bah, Humbug!”

Right up front in that story was the revelation that a lot of incoming House Democrats have told House leadership that they have priorities, and high on the list is gun control, in this case disguised as “gun safety.” A three-page letter signed by 46 freshman Democrats, says, in part:

“While we have a duty to exercise oversight over the Executive Branch, particularly when the Administration crosses legal lines or contravenes American values, we must prioritize action on topics such as the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, our crumbling infrastructure, immigration, gun safety, the environment and criminal justice reform.” (Emphasis added.)

Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), YouTube

Whether it is called “gun safety” or “gun reform,” or even “gun responsibility,” it boils down to gun control. And because these eager newcomers are looking to solve all of these problems, the New Year will see a hard push for some gun control at the federal and state levels.

The Hill recently confirmed that California Democrat Congressman Mike Thompson will introduce legislation to require so-called “universal background checks” across the country. Anti-gun Republican Rep. Peter King of New York will support it, according to Mother Jones.

Rep. Peter King (R-NY), Screen snip, YouTube

The new turks want to prove themselves and demonstrate to the people who voted for them that they intend to press their agenda, which seems decidedly anti-rights.

That said, Christmas is a good time for fellowship. And, this columnist has a little revelation. It also happens to be my birthday. As for my age, suffice to say, I was born well into the last century, and the years have taught me a few things:

Be safe, be willing to laugh at yourself, call someone who least expects it and wish them well, and above all, drive carefully. And remember what a mentor once told me: “Never mix alcohol with gunpowder. It tastes like hell and it doesn’t shoot worth a damn!”

Thanks for reading and sharing the links every week with your friends on social media.

BULLETIN: Trump Admin’s Bump Stock Ban, Legal Challenge

When Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker this week signed a new regulation banning bump stocks, attorneys representing the owner of a bump stock, Damien Guedes, with support from three rights groups, the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), Firearms Policy Foundation (FPF) and Madison Society Foundation (MSF), quickly challenged it.

Gun Owners of America also announced that it would be filing a lawsuit, seeking to enjoin the government from enforcing the ban.

By banning the devices, the Trump administration has turned what was once a rather obscure accessory into a symbol of gun rights versus gun control. It is not known how many bump stocks and similar devices are in private hands, but the ban — which takes effect in 90 days (late March, 2019) — has sparked a furious reaction from many gun owners, whose votes Republicans, and especially the president, may need desperately in 2020.

Was it legal for Whitaker to sign the ban regulation? He is, after all, the acting attorney general. He’s the man currently in charge at the DOJ. But the lawsuit challenges his authority to serve as acting AG without being nominated to the post or confirmed by the Senate.

The legal wrangling is only part of the drama. The long-term political impact is another matter. Many activists, who privately may have no great interest in bump stocks, now are concerned that if this ban, and the process enabling it, hold up, something else as arbitrary might follow. What’s to stop this or a future administration from simply declaring a ban on, say, original capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds?

There’s another concern. A bump stock is not a firearm. It’s an accessory. It is not required to make a firearm function. Even when installed, it does not change the internal functioning action of a semi-auto.

The Trump administration may have just opened the proverbial can of worms. Sooner than later, the question will be asked, “Was it worth it?”

https://apnews.com/6c1af80fb290472c89fb930e223505af



https://www.gunowners.org/gun-owners-of-america-to-file-suit-against-atf-bump-stock-ban.htm

https://www.firearmspolicy.org/lawsuit-challenging-trump-bump-stock-ban

Cops And Armed Citizens Follow Up

Late last month, Insider Online reported two national gun rights organizations and Gun Talk host Tom Gresham had called for a “national dialogue” involving police and armed citizens advocates in an effort to prevent situations where good guys with guns shoot other good guys with guns.

By no small coincidence, a column at PoliceOne.com on the same day, authored by Mike Wood, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and certified firearms instructor, took on the same notion with a slightly different approach.

Noting up front that, “Armed citizens and police officers are natural allies, and teammates in the fight against crime,” Wood acknowledged that this “has been a tough year for police and armed citizens alike.” There have been “a number of tragic mistakes made by police officers who shot and killed lawfully armed citizens in error,” he observed.

In the middle of this essay, Wood had a recommendation that just might be a challenge: Evaluate your culture.

“In some geographic regions, and in some departments,” wrote Wood, who authored Newhall Shooting: A Tactical Analysis, “the local police culture hasn’t caught up the reality of a lawfully armed public. Officers in these agencies are still trained to think that the only people who have guns, besides cops, are criminals.”

In this era of lateral transfers—officers moving from one department to another, and bringing their experiences and attitudes along—the potential for what Wood describes above has increased exponentially, same as Gottlieb said about the possibility that police will encounter an armed citizen when responding to a mass shooting. There are roughly 17.5 million licensed armed citizens out there, and Gresham estimated a few million more without licenses in so-called “constitutional carry states,” where a license or permit is not required.

“If your department’s culture encourages you to think that a non-uniformed person with a gun is probably a criminal,” Wood advised, “that’s a problem that needs to be fixed immediately.”

A Good Guy Had A Gun

As if to underscore the growing probability of armed citizen intervention, WTNH in New Haven, Connecticut reported an incident in Prospect, where two armed thugs tried to rob a business one Friday evening.

In the course of their caper, the suspects reportedly struck people in the store with handguns. But bad luck for them, a third person in the establishment had a gun, and used it. One of the two robbers was fatally shot, and his accomplice quickly beat feet.

In a follow-up report, the dead man was identified as Torrance Battle, 44, of Waterbury. Surprise of surprises, he had a “lengthy criminal history including several convictions for violent crimes.” One of those convictions was for “conspiracy to commit murder.”

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2018/12/03/freshmen-democrats-legislation-not-investigations-should-be-house-priority/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.f16256e76591

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/419787-house-dems-to-introduce-bill-for-background-checks-on-all-gun-purchases-or

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2018/12/house-democrats-gun-control-background-checks/

https://americanhandgunner.com/after-two-controversial-officer-involved-shootings-a-call-for-national-dialogue/

https://www.policeone.com/concealed-carry/articles/482233006-What-cops-need-to-consider-about-armed-citizens/?fbclid=IwAR0cNfk-TaFAnsLn5jStpYE1bqkDhGgFtzklHGS1gyLKgqJll5YMKJPLxcc

https://www.wtnh.com/news/connecticut/new-haven/police-respond-to-attempted-armed-robbery-in-prospect/1631132373?fbclid=IwAR3VUFbD-wTBldn7OZJwWDTphFDiFcuCSHCazy7A_8G7mo7lIwYhISUTuZk

https://www.wtnh.com/news/connecticut/new-haven/police-identify-suspect-shot-and-killed-during-prospect-armed-robbery-assault/1634052978