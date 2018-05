The Outsider Paddle Holster from Wright Leather Works is comfortable and sturdy. It comes equipped with a high-end G-Code “Large Paddle” for placement wherever the user feels comfortable. The cant can be adjusted to straight drop, 20 degree forward or 20 degree reverse positions. Left- or right-hand versions fit a wide variety of popular firearms. Color choices include black, Coffee, Mahogany, Saddle Tan and Walnut.

(419) 307-6191

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/wright-leather-works