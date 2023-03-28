Brass Stress

The first thing I learned was that brass cracks when it’s stressed. Since I was trying to maximize the number of loads from each case, I learned everything I could about preservation.

Expanding a case mouth is essential for handgun reloading but also stresses the brass. If the case is going to crack, it often happens during expansion. This is the best time to inspect a sized case. Eyeball it and run the pad of the finger around the top. To save some wear and tear, invest in a high-quality expander die. I recommend Redding’s Titanium Carbide Pro dies.

Upon ignition, brass flows in the chamber, expanding to match the contours of the chamber. The brass can only expand in two ways: outward (a little) to fit the chamber and lengthwise. Eventually, the length will be out of spec, and you’ll need to trim it. This process, over time, causes the brass to get thinner. Eventually, it’ll crack and become useless.

Is it worth your while to trim brass, or should you use it until it fails? The answer depends on the pressure of the load, but I have found that brass is often nearing its failure point around the same time it needs trimming.

Regardless, I still trim brass. Take an honest look at your workflow and, in the words of Guro Dan Inosanto, “Research your own experience. Absorb what is useful, reject what is useless, and add what is specifically your own.”