Bringing The Right Gun to Your Training Class

Training With The Right Gear

Once you’ve realized the need for proper training and invested the time and money to schedule it, it’s important to optimize that investment, making the training experience a good one. During my time instructing and various discussions on my 303 Tactical Podcast, one problem seems to come up often: What is the best gun to bring to a training event?

You really want to make sure you bring the right-sized gun to your class. By “right-sized,” I mean a standard-size pistol. My reference gun will be a GLOCK 17 or in some cases even a GLOCK 19. Of course, similar-sized pistols of alternate brands will work just as well. If you are thinking, “Wait, I have a small pocket-sized .380 pistol that I plan to carry. Isn’t that good enough?” Hold that thought …