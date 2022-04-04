Building a Reloading Workbench

When I decided to start reloading, I immediately thought of buying a 4′ x 8′ piece of 3/4″ plywood, some 2′ x 4’s and building the workbench I’d always dreamed of. You know, grinder, bench vice, reloading equipment — the works. But reality set in; I didn’t have the time or the space. I found a U.S. General 48″ Workbench at Harbor Freight that perfectly fit a corner space in my garage and fit my reloading needs better than expected. I use the tabletop for reloading or other projects. There is an upper shelf that is perfect for storing individual die sets, gunpowder, primers and bullets. Another shelf below is where I store spent brass sorted into plastic containers I bought at Walmart.

The workbench issue resolved, I set about buying some reloading equipment. As a kid, I had ventured into some reloading with a cousin who was my hunting buddy. Between us, we had a couple of shotguns, a .32-20 rifle and a .38 special revolver. We used hand tools to cast some lead bullets, punch out and install new primers, load and crimp bullets and fill and crimp our shotgun shells. It was so much work, with such disappointing results, we did very little of it. Fast forward 40 something years, and I was coming into this reloading venture clueless.

I knew a press would be needed if I hoped to move beyond loading by hand, but there were so many choices it was overwhelming. Fortunately, I had a friend to guide me, and his advice saved me a ton of time and money. Examining the presses available, I was naturally drawn to the idea of a multi-stage or progressive press that would do practically everything automatically and turn out a bunch of ammo. My friend suggested, “Since you only plan to load handgun ammo at first and don’t have a whole lot of brass, a single-stage press is the right way to go.” That was great advice because here I am, seven or eight years down the road, and the original press is still meeting my reloading needs. It is also proving useful in teaching my sons and grandsons, who have shown an interest in reloading. Besides, prices on the multi-stage presses helped make the decision easy.