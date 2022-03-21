Colt's Great Eight: The Most Iconic Colt SAA Cartridges

.45 COLT

Of course, the all-time most popular Colt SAA chambering has been .45 Colt and was the introductory cartridge in 1873 for Colt’s brand new “Strap Pistol.” It has been most popular in all three generations. The first barrel length was 71/2″ issued to U.S. Cavalry troops until the 1890s. The 51/2″ length came out circa 1875, and the very popular 43/4″ length was standardized in 1879, although Colt made some on special order before that. It seems Colt offered their new sixgun from the beginning in nickeled finish and blue/color case hardened. I’ve seen Colt .45s with barrels as short as 2″ and as long as 16″.

My very first Colt SAA was bought in 1968 when I lived in West Virginia. It wore a 51/2″ barrel and had been built in 1964. I was working at a freight company during summer vacation after my first year of college. One of the truck drivers, a “windy” sort, said he had a “Colt .45.” I asked, “Automatic?” He said, “Nope, a revolver, one of those cowboy guns.” I bugged him for weeks to bring it so I could at least see it, but he never did. Figuring he was blowing smoke, I gave up. One Friday payday, just as I got home, he called and said, “If you want to buy that .45 for $100, come meet me at the docks.” That was about all my take-home pay, but I hot-footed it back there and was surprised he had what he bragged he had. It was pristine and started me on the SAA path to this day. Too bad I don’t have it still. Living in Montana by that time, I sold it in 1977 because I wanted a new scope for my latest fixation — varmint shooting.

I currently have more .45s than the other chamberings, with barrel lengths ranging from 31/2″ to 12″ in nickel finishes, blue/color case hardened, and full blue. There is a target sighted New Frontier .45 in with them, which was a present from Hank Williams Jr. the first time he invited me to his home. Colt Peacemaker .45s may not be my favorite, but they are near the top, by golly!

That’s it, a brief history of the Colt SAA’s Great Eight. I’ll never get tired of Colt SAAs of any caliber!

