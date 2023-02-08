Gunnysack The Blue Bullets

The Blue Bullets

This aptly-named company, perhaps the best-kept secret known to thousands of competitive shooters, makes … blue bullets.

At first glance, they may look like powder-coated projectiles, but these lead bullets are coated with a tough, blue polymer material. I pulled some after some overly aggressive (for science!) crimping to see how the “jackets” held up, and they looked pristine — no exposed lead visible.

I loaded a batch of the 9mm 125-grain truncated cone bullets with a mid-level 4.6-grain charge of Hodgdon CFE, and they performed beautifully. I clocked them at an average of 1,034 fps from a Staccato P 4.45″ barreled pistol. From 25 yards, my first 5-shot group measured 1.62″. I was pleased with that “pre-load development” result. I’m looking forward to tinkering with other powders and charges to see what they’ll really do.

You’ll find a wide variety available in the standard calibers, but also .45 LC, .460 S&W Magnum and .50, to name a few. TheBlueBullets.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner