Bearing Surface

Case mouth thickness varies greatly among brass brands and the .380 has only a short area to grab a bullet and optimize neck tension.

Solution: Use a bullet with a longer cylinder bearing surface. The best .380 bullets I’ve found have a “more tangent” ogive and a longer cylinder. If you want a good mental picture, consider Everglades Ammo .380 Auto 100-grain plated bullets.

For lead, I use Lee molds TL-356-95-RF, 90316 and 365-95-1R.

The TL-356-95-RF will give you light, accurate loads and moderate slide velocities from the .380’s blowback operation.

The 90316 mold is no longer in production, replaced by the 358-105-SWC. This mold was designed for light .38 Special loads and generally drops at 0.358″. I size them to 0.356″.

The 365-95-1R was designed for Makarovs. It has a long cylinder surface and short nose. Bullets need to be forced into a 0.356″ sizing die. This turned out to be the most accurate and reliable of all my .380 loads.

Because the 365-95-1R is “fat” to its ogive, it occasionally wants to stick in the seating die. Like all .380 loads, your crimp should just be enough to close the rim and no more. There are taper crimp dies available, but none come with a caution against over crimping, which they should. The difference between the case diameter and the crimp is measured in thousandths, not hundredths.

Slug your barrels. Some guns, like the Beretta 1934, run 0.357″ bullets better. Mine like 0.356″, but it is normal to run 0.001″ over the groove diameter.