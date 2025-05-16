Creative Engineering

When I was making 250-grain bullets, the lead core stuck out over the case a little over 1/8″. Since it was cut off at an angle, I figured I should push it down a little before forming the nose. I put a 0.451″ Lee Bullet Sizing die in my press and took an extra “pusher,” which is the part one seats into the shell holder to push the bullets through the die, and put this into the base of the sizing die without attaching it to the press. Using the “pusher” that came with the kit, I ran a cup with the lead core sticking out up against the base of the pusher. The pusher on top doesn’t stay in the die; I had to hold it all together until I actually began squeezing the bullet. My purpose was to squeeze the lead down into the copper jacket by sandwiching the lead-filled jacket between the two pushers.

Wrong. As the angled lead core contacted the upper pusher, it veered off a little, resulting in distorted jacket bases. I learned to square off the protruding lead first, using light pressure from this setup, before trying to force the lead into the cup. Once the leading surface of the lead core was flat, everything fell into place. The lead began to fill the cup and flattened out perfectly. I discovered that the amount of lead to make a 250-grain bullet became flush with a 0.45″ x 0.580″ cup.

For the nose, I used a Lee 9mm Taper Crimp die, which has an initial steep angle to push the case into the die. I only wanted the steep angle in the first 0.10″ of the nose. I used a Lee .243 Winchester RGB sizing die to form the nose, removing the decapping internals and punching out formed bullets.

From 200–270 grains, the lead core will ooze out of the nose, forming a soft point. I don’t have a nose-forming plug on my dies, so getting the lead square is critical.

I was able to make bullets that ranged from 200–260 grains.